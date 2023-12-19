Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A much cooler afternoon today behind the big storm on Monday, with gusty winds for all and temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight and winds will ease up a bit, so temperatures will fall into the 20s for just about everyone.

High pressure will be building back into the region for Wednesday. This will supply drier air with some sunshine and temperatures on the seasonably mild side of things. There will also be less wind, which will make the afternoon feel a bit better.

A cold front will sink southward into the day on Thursday. This will bring us a shot of cooler air for Thursday and Friday, despite sunshine temperatures will be a bit cooler, but seasonably so with a northerly wind.

Drier air moving in overnight tonight will bring in partly cloudy skies. The sunshine will stick around through the day on Wednesday, and with less wind, temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s wont feel too awfully bad.

Even more sunshine for Thursday, we could turn mostly sunny by Thursday afternoon, but despite this, a northerly wind will hold our temperatures in the 20s and low to mid 30s.

We officially welcome in winter at 10:27pm Thursday night and it will feel like it for Friday with highs once again in the 20s and low 30s with some sunshine. We will turn mostly cloudy for the start of the weekend as a weak disturbance moves through. This could bring a chance of a passing rain or snow shower and will hold temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. We warm up into the low to mid 40s for Christmas Eve and Christmas and we look to remain there into Tuesday as well. Overall, looking like a very quiet run up to the Christmas holiday. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob