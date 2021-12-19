12/19/21: Chilly Start to the Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

High pressure continues to build in this evening and that will continue to slowly bring a drop off in the winds, this will also allow for mostly clear skies to develop so temperatures will be frigid, single digits and low teens when you wake up Monday morning.

With high pressure in charge we will see partly to mostly sunny skies for Monday, however, don’t expect the temperatures to do too much through the afternoon, I think we will struggle to get out of the upper 20s.





There will be a weak disturbance passing far enough to our north Monday afternoon that the only impact I see it making in the Capital Region would be a few clouds especially through the afternoon and especially north.

After Monday we get another ridge of high pressure to move in for Tuesday, so another quiet day expected with partly sunny skies for the first day of winter. However, there is another disturbance in the Pacific Northwest that will come a little closer to us on Wednesday. This will likely bring a few more clouds and perhaps even a few light snow showers, although accumulations look very light at the moment.

Clouds roll in on Thursday, however, we do look to remain dry, but with the clouds we will be stuck once again in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Another quiet day expected for Friday until our next system arrives Friday night into Christmas morning. Right now, all guidance is indicating a situation where we would see some snow Friday night into the early hours Christmas morning before transitioning to rain as temperatures warm. We will have to closely monitor the trends with this system as things can change as it is still 6 day away. Have a great week! -Rob