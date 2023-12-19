The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The drenching rain has ended but flooding concerns continue along our area creeks and rivers. A number of flood warnings remain in effect throughout the day, if not for the next couple of days. Minor to moderate flooding has been reported. Waters are expected to crest in many locations this afternoon. Proceed with caution near these waterways. Obey road closures and NEVER drive through flood waters. You never know how deep the water is in. It only takes 6″ of water to float a car.

It’s not rain that I’m tracking this morning, but instead a few snow showers. Most of the flakes will stay west of the Capital District with very light accumulations. Snow showers will fizzle around mid-day.

The second part of the day will turn blustery. The wind will pick up out of the northwest with gusts around 30 mph. Temperatures will fall. Sub-freezing readings will show up by the evening commute.

A quiet stretch begins tonight. Skies will start clearing after midnight. Lows will settle into the 20s but it will feel like the teens as you step out Wednesday morning.

A pretty good December day is on tap tomorrow. We’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable highs around 40 degrees. The pattern will stay chilly and dry through the end of the week.

Milder temperatures will return over the weekend. Our white Christmas chances look pretty slim. Instead we’ll enjoy temperatures in the mid 40s.