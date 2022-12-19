The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! You may be waking up to a fresh coating of light snow. Lake effect snow bands are stretching from Lake Ontario into the Mohawk Valley, even the Capital District. The festive flakes shouldn’t slow you down. Just watch your step and speed on secondary roads.

Passing snow showers will continue north and west of Albany. Additional accumulations will be confined to the southern Adirondacks. The flow off of the lakes will keep skies on the cloudier side and things a little blustery.

The lake effect set up shuts down tonight. A chill will be left behind. Highs will be closer to freezing Tuesday afternoon under more sunshine than clouds. The forecast stays on the quieter side into the official start of winter on Wednesday.

Our next big storm is brewing as Christmas weekend approaches. A purely Arctic air mass will clash with milder air riding up the East Coast. This strong storm will bring a chance for a wintry mix Thursday night before the warmer air takes over. Friday will be rainy and windy. Sadly, this storm will spoil our white Christmas chances.

Temperatures crash behind the storm. Fingers crossed there’s enough moisture hanging around to get some snow into Christmas Eve.