12/19/2020: Recapping brutal cold, looking ahead to a few snow chances

It got cold this morning… like really cold! Temperatures plummeted as low as 14 degrees below zero in Williamstown, MA thanks to a combination of deep snow, light winds, and clear skies. Albany got down to minus 4.

We’ll warm quickly with a lot of sunshine today, but when you start out this cold… there’s only so much sun can do. Highs will be in the mid 20’s. Overnight, expect more clouds and lows that are “only” in the teens for the Capital District.

Snow showers are possible on Sunday, but don’t expect to get buried under feet of the stuff like we were on Thursday. Moisture will be limited with this system, so most will receive an additional coating to an inch. Up to 4 inches are possible in the Adirondacks.

Monday is the first day of Astronomical Winter… and the Winter Solstice, meaning the least daylight out of any day of the year. Highs will be in the mid 30’s and weather should be relatively quiet. Another chance for light snow comes Tuesday, followed by another quiet day on Wednesday.

We will warm into the 40’s on Christmas Eve, setting the stage for rain by the time our next big system moves in from the west during the evening. While this will lead to some melting, we’ve got a very deep snowpack and expect to keep at least some of it around. A White Christmas is still within reach!

We could turn just cold enough on the backside of the front to see a burst of snow as the system pushes out of here in the early morning hours of Christmas day… Santa must be bringing the cold air down from the North Pole with him!

Temperatures will fall throughout Christmas Day, and leftover flurries or snow showers are possible behind the front.



Happy Holidays!



-Matt