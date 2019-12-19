12/19/2019: Bitter cold settles in for the next few days

Bundle up! Temperatures are trending much colder than average, and will stay that way through the first half of the weekend.

Overnight lows were into the single digits for most. Some spots in the Adirondacks got below zero! Breezy and, for some, windy conditions are making it that much worse.

With the wind factored in, most of us are experiencing “feels like” temperatures of well below zero. It goes without saying, make sure you’re staying safe and dressing for the weather! In some spots, it’s cold enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin in less than half an hour.

The area of low pressure that brought us the snow squalls yesterday has moved off the coast. High pressure is moving in behind it, which will bring us plenty of sun through the weekend. This setup, with the high and the low relatively close to each other, is also bringing us the windy weather – winds flow roughly from high pressure to low pressure. When you put those two features together, you get higher wind speeds. We call this a “tight pressure gradient.”

This afternoon, we’ll warm up… but not that much! Even with lots of sun, highs will struggle to hit 20 in Albany.

Tonight and tomorrow morning are looking even colder, with lows well into the single digits. The silver lining is that there won’t be quite as much wind.

Tomorrow afternoon, we’ll get into the 20’s It’s not until the second half of the weekend that we get relief from the cold.

Highs will be around 40, with lows in the 20’s from Sunday through Christmas Day. While the “warmer” weather is certainly welcome… Afternoon highs above freezing will melt much of the snow we’ve got on the ground. With a calm, dry weather pattern in place through the week, our chances for a White Christmas aren’t looking great. At least travel should be smooth!