Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a seasonable afternoon with temperatures topping out in the mid 30s for most, but those breaks of sunshine were very limited, some even seeing a few snow flurries and showers this afternoon courtesy of Lake Ontario. Overnight it will be another chilly one, in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies and a passing snow shower for some, especially north and west of Albany.

Upper level energy from our storm system late last week is still sitting and spinning north of the Great Lakes. This feature will finally begin to move out on Monday. As it does, we will remain mostly cloudy with a better chance at scattered snow showers. It will also turn a bit breezy through the afternoon as this moves overhead.

High pressure will be moving in for the middle of the week. This will give us better opportunities for sunshine through Wednesday, but temperatures will remain on the cooler side of things with highs near freezing and overnight lows in the teens and single digits for many.

Not too much going on for Monday, mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine and a better opportunity at a snow shower or two. These snow showers do not look to amount to much, perhaps a dusting to a half an inch at most.

Better chance at those scattered snow showers through the afternoon and into the early evening hours. Temperatures will be similar to today with highs in the low to mid 30s for most, but we will see a gusty west northwest wind develop into the afternoon and continue into the evening with gusts up to 30mph likely.

Going into Tuesday high pressure will begin to influence our weather so expect less wind and skies to turn partly to mostly sunny into the afternoon. Temperatures will be on the cool side with highs in the low 30s.

There may be a few more clouds through Wednesday afternoon as a weak cold front tries to move through. The only moisture with this would be in the form of clouds as we do not expect any rain or snow from this disturbance. Thursday we begin to increase our cloud cover, temperatures will warm into the mid 30s to near 40 degrees and a mix will likely develop into the evening and overnight. Temperatures continue to rise Thursday night into Friday, approaching 50 degrees Friday afternoon with wind and rain. A strong cold front will swing through for the second half of Friday, quickly dropping our temperatures into the 20s Friday night. We will have to watch to see if the rain will changeover to snow for a period of time Friday night, but we will also have to watch for a flash-freeze as temperatures tumble. We keep the wind through Christmas weekend with temperatures in the mid 20s with limited amounts of sunshine. Have a great week! -Rob