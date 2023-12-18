The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! What a way to start the week! A nor’easter is pulling a lot of heavy rain into the News10 area. Several hours of drenching rain are ahead to start the day.

Widespread heavy rain will continue for the morning commute through the lunch hour. The rain will ease slightly into the second part of the day. We should see the wet weather wrap up from southwest to northeast by this evening.

A Flood Watch is in effect through 5 AM Tuesday. The rain will have ended well before this expiration time, but it will take longer for water levels to recede. Be aware of hidden flooding dangers through tonight. A total of two to four inches of rain is possible. Some areas like the Catskills, parts of the Hudson Valley, and the Berkshires could see totals closer to half a foot.

The backside of the nor’easter will kick up strong winds. Areas to the east of the Hudson Valley are under a Wind Advisory until 4 PM today. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Sustained winds will be stronger than 20 mph too. Tree limbs could be blown down and isolated power outages may occur.

We aren’t done with the active weather just yet. Colder air will be unleashed starting late-day. Temperatures will stay put in the 30s tomorrow. Scattered snow showers will swirl through the area. Any accumulations will be light. Areas to the west have a better chance of seeing the flakes stick.

The pattern settles down for the rest of the week. A seasonable chill will be in the air to step into winter. There is a snow shower chance on Saturday. But will it be enough to gift parts of the News10 area a white Christmas? We’ll keep checking the forecast.