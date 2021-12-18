12/18/2021: Winter storm departs, then cool & quiet through Christmas Eve

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



For the Capital District, this winter storm was a bust. With just a little too much warm air over top of us, Albany and surrounding towns saw more sleet and rain than anything else. Radar shows that area of messy wintry mix inching northwards, towards Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls, and even extreme southern Vermont.

Some of those more northern locations did get decent snowfall totals in before this changeover. Queensbury, for example, wound up with around 3 inches on the grassy surfaces and a healthy coating on the roads.

Meanwhile, the Adirondacks did end up seeing the winter storm preform to expectations, especially in the higher terrain. New York State Mesonet sites in Piseco, Indian Lake, Chestertown, and Raquette Lake all had 3-5″ of snow on the ground as of 6 PM Saturday evening.

Those areas, as well as the high spots in the Green Mountains of Vermont, should stay cold enough to support more snow overnight. Meanwhile, everyone else will see a change to wintry mix. Even with way less snow on the ground than anticipated, slick and icy spots are possible across the entire area. Drive slow if you must venture out!

With temps falling overnight, many from Albany north will see a final change back to all snow. Unfortunately for snow lovers, it will come right as the system is departing. Don’t expect much additional accumulation from this last round of wintry weather. Most everything is off the map by sunrise on Sunday.

Skies clear as the day goes on. It will be breezy and chilly, with highs only in the mid 30’s. Monday looks similar, but with less wind and more sun from start to finish.

Expect a quiet day Tuesday for the Winter Solstice, with highs in the upper 30’s. Perhaps a few flurries could fly on Wednesday – but again, it won’t amount to much of anything. Thursday and Friday look like cold mornings, before a system approaches for Christmas Day. At this point, we’re thinking mostly rain, with the potential for some wintry mix if precipitation flies early or late enough to line up with below freezing temps. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the big holiday!