12/18/2020: Snow is over, but a deep freeze comes tonight

After a historic nor’easter that dumped feet of snow across our region, cold cold temperatures are the theme going forward.

Lows this morning ranged from the low teens in most of the Capital District, to single digits in Saratoga County, to below-zero in the North Country. Glens Falls dropped down to minus 7!

Those spots up north were able to get so cold due to clear skies overnight. Clouds meant Albany “only” got down to 13. Only…

Skies will clear for the Capital District by the late morning, and we’ll warm into the upper 20’s… then temperatures plummet again overnight.

We’re forecasting lows of 0 for Albany and Saratoga. Up north, many stations will again reports lows below zero.

After the frigid start, Saturday stays cold. Despite a good bit of sunshine, highs will struggle to get out of the mid 20’s.

Our next weather system arrives Sunday, as a system that is now over central Canada makes it to the News10 region. At this point, we do expect snow showers… but accumulations will be limited to an inch or two west of Albany. Nothing like yesterday!

Snow showers should end Monday, which is the first day of Winter! Days start getting longer (in terms of daylight hours) from that point on. Tuesday and Wednesday look comparatively mild, with highs near 40.

Thursday is Christmas Eve, and we expect rain showers with highs near 42. Early data shows that we could turn cold enough to support a bit of snow on the backside of that system for Christmas Day… stay tuned! Happy Holidays!

-Matt