12/18/20: Bitter Cold Tonight, Bright & Sunny Saturday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Very cold today will lead to most of us falling below zero! That will make it tough for our temperatures to rise too much during the day on Saturday and we will remain in the low to mid 20’s. But there will be a ton of sun so that will help make it look nicer outside!

High pressure building in overnight, this will bring an end to any wind and keep our skies clear. That combination along with the fresh deep snowpack will allow our temps to freefall overnight.

The good news is is that high pressure will go nowhere for Saturday afternoon. That means wall to wall sunshine. There may be a few clouds that try and drift in late in the day but we will still see a good dose of sun.

We are watching a disturbance to the west. This looks to move in on Sunday while also bringing in moisture from the south. This will be NOTHING like the storm that we just experienced but light snow will develop especially later in the day on Sunday.

Futurecast shows this nicely, right now I am only expecting a light accumulation. By Monday morning only looking like 1-3″ for most.

We look to warm things up as we approach Christmas. Temperatures will slowly be climbing with a few hiccups. Tuesday may bring a rain or snow shower in the afternoon. Quiet weather again on Wednesday then we watch Thursday, however, temperatures will be in the mid 40’s that would bring us rain. I am expecting that rain to transition to snow by Friday for Christmas with highs by the end of the week back near freezing. Have a great weekend! -Rob