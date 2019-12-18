12/18/19: Turning Breezy & Blustery-Subzero Wind Chills Ahead

We’re off to a COLD start with lows in the teens & 20s. As we’re subfreezing, watch for some icy areas this morning. Refreeze and black ice can be common for many untreated sidewalks, side streets, driveways and bridges…

Today won’t warm much, in fact we can only warm to the low 30s. The winds will pick up and be gusty this evening as a cold front passes through…

This front can also bring a few flurries or a snow squall or two. We’ll otherwise be mostly cloudy with some hopeful breaks of sunshine?

Today will be cold but tonight will be bitter cold! Clearing skies, single digit lows and gusty winds means it FEELS subzero for all tomorrow morning and will be frigid all day.

Wind chills, the real feel, in the Capital District can be as cold as -5 to -15 degrees. Wind chills elsewhere and in higher terrain can be even colder from -15 to -20 degrees prompting a wind chill advisory until 10 AM Thursday.

Wind chills can still pack a punch all day Thursday as we’ll TRY and get wind chills a few degrees above zero at best?

It’ll be bitter cold all day and night with subzero wind chills as cold as 0 to -15 degrees Friday AM? Brrrrr!

We’ll be frigid with the cold air and winds but at least we’ll have lots of sunshine!

This weekend will bring in some more clouds but I think we can still see sunshine to mix in for Saturday & Sunday. We’re going to moderate this weekend with a milder Sunday into Monday with what looks to be a nice drying trend. Christmas Eve looks great with some sun and highs in the upper 30s. This “warm-up” may bring some of our fresh snowpack to melt…