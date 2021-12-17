12/17/21: Bright & Breezy Today, Wintry Weather Saturday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We will see plenty of sunshine today as high pressure briefly builds in for the day behind a cold front. We will keep the gusty nature to the winds with occasional gusts 20-30mph. Temperatures look to hold fairly steady through the afternoon in the upper 40s to near 50.

However, our next storm system is already taking shape. Moisture to the south and energy to the north and west will come together near the Northeast and bring a mixed bag of precipitation for the Capital Region.

I think initially we will all begin as snow, late morning into early afternoon on Saturday. Temperatures will likely hold relatively steady through the day, mainly in the low 30s.

Notice the pink on futurecast, this is the area we need to watch for the potential for sleet, freezing rain and a mix of rain and snow. Right now, that area looks to remain south of I-90. Those of you further north will expect to see all snow from this event. Because of the likelihood of a mixed precip situation in the Berkshires, there is a winter weather advisory posted for that area. Winter Storm Watch posted for Bennington county where the likelihood of 6″+ is increasing, some, in the higher terrain could see close to a foot.

As we go into Saturday evening, the sleet, and freezing rain line will be lifting north, but as mentioned above, I think the best chance for that will be I-90 southward.

When all is said and done, a low to moderate impact storm is expected, with many around the immediate Capital Region picking up 2-4″ of snow, with a mix of sleet and snow just south of Albany. 4-8″ likely though the Adirondacks and northern Berkshires and most of southern Vermont, however, the “Bullseye” will be in the spine of the Green Mountains with local maximum of 8-10″.

As mentioned, there could be a period of sleet and freezing rain, because of the recent warmth, I do not expect that ice to stick to the surface, however, it could accumulate on raised surfaces and perhaps the trees and powerlines, this will need to be monitored, but it is looking at up to a tenth of an inch at most, so impacts should be minimal.

Turning colder behind this storm system and that chill looks to carry us right into Christmas with daytime highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Have a great day! -Rob