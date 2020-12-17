12/17/2020 Evening Update: RECORD Snowstorm/…Top 10 of all Time. Now get ready for the cold.

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo.

Hope you are all well after this Mega storm….with that intense band that set up north and west of Albany. Snowfall rates were closer to 4″…..and most of the snow fell only in an 8 to 12 hour period. This will give you an idea of how big it was…esp for Albany.

Thank you to all the spotters for your reports and help…here is the breakdown of on who got what for snow. Check out where the band set up.

Latest Surface Maps….Say Good Bye to the Mega Storm…..get out of here !Still some snow along the ME coast….Large high Pressure should be In Control the next 2 days…..quiet but cold. don’t expect too much melting at all.

7-Day Forecast…..Cold Dry Weather for the next two day…no big storm on Sunday-just some snow showers….A slight moderating trend after. Right now it looks like some rain showers for Christmas Eve…..and the 10-Day shows another push of cold air for Christmas Day….