Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a mix of rain and snow for most in the Hudson Valley this afternoon, now, as colder air gets pulled in we are all expecting snow to continue through the night with accumulations for all through Saturday morning.

As the storm pulls away, temperatures will fall just enough to support the snow for all. It will continue to be a heavy wet snow through the region. Those in the Hudson Valley will likely see 3-6″ through the night into Saturday morning, those in the Helderbergs, Catskills, Eastern Adirondacks, southern Green Mountains and Northern Berkshires will pick up another 6-9″.

By Saturday morning there will be a few leftover snow showers and flurries, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures wont move too much through the afternoon with highs only reaching the low to mid 30s for most.

We remain mostly cloudy with a stray snow shower through the afternoon, but no additional accumulations will be expected.

Sunday is quiet and cool, but with some added moisture from the Great Lakes we may see a little upslope snow forming in portions of Southern Vermont through Sunday afternoon, right now accumulations there look to be light.

A relatively quiet and cool week ahead, we welcome the first day on Winter on Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s. We will be keeping our eyes on a potential system next Friday, right now looks to bring us the threat of a wintry mix, will continue to monitor in the days to come. Have a great night and stay safe! -Rob