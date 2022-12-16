The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! A long-duration winter storm is upon us. Everyone will be impacted by snow, and for valley locations periods of cold rain and snow. Travel conditions could deteriorate quickly in spots. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories out in effect for the entire area through Saturday morning.

If you live at an elevation above 1,000 feet, this event will be all snow. Accumulations will pile on through Saturday morning. The valley floor will experience periods of icy road and snow through the late afternoon. The cold rain can still create travel headaches, especially on bridges and overpasses.

By dinnertime we are back to widespread snow. Accumulations will slow down a bit. The snow will exit the same way it came in from southwest to northeast. The last of the widespread snow wraps Saturday morning.

The longer it snows, the higher the totals will be. Makes sense right. The periods of wintry mix will cut down amounts for the Hudson Valley and areas immediate east of the river. This will be sizeable event for everyone.

Behind this winter storm, flurries and lake effect snow will develop. Most of the activity will be for a northern and western counties. The big weather story next is the cold. Temperatures will take a plunge into the early days of winter.