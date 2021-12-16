12/16/2021: Feeling like spring with record warmth

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! December is still missing. It’s more spring-like this morning with lingering showers and balmy temperatures. The overnight showers are fizzling. A stray shower or two will hang on through the morning. Roads will be wet for you too.

Big time and potentially record setting warmth is on the way today. Morning clouds will clear for sunshine and the wind will pick up. Temperatures will easily blow past record highs in Albany and Glens Falls. We don’t have official records for Bennington or Pittsfield, but it’s still expected to be an incredibly warm mid-December day.

A powerful storm will work across the Great Lakes today. It will drag a cold front through the News10 area this evening. We will see the return of clouds and scattered showers as we approach midnight. It stays breezy behind the front. Temperatures will begin falling. We’ll spend most of Friday in the 40s.

It won’t take long for the next storm to arrive. A low will come out of the Ohio Valley on Saturday. We are tracking mostly snow, but areas south of the Capital Region could see periods of a wintry mix as well.

Saturday’s storm kicks off a stretch that will look and feel more like winter. Highs stay put in the 20s and 30s with lows in the teens into early next week. The colder air is coming in right on cue. Winter officially begins on Tuesday.