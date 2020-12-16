12-16-20 Late Evening Update: Major Storm Continues to head towards New York and New England

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo.

Major Storm now taking shape on the mid Atlantic coast…tracking NE’ward….A large area of heavy snow works in during the early morning hours.

Latest Surface Maps……Expected the storm back towards Indiana (The energy), to join up with the Coastal Storm near Southern Delaware Late tonight and then tracks south of Cape cod Thursday-An Ideal track for heavy snow…and intense bands to wrap around to the north and west.

HIGH IMPACT STORMVERY Heavy Snowfall will breaks out before midnight-Light snow is just west of Albany. There will likely be a band of VERY heavy snow setting up close to the Capital Region/Catskills/Hill towns. Here is the Breakdown…..

Futurecast……Powerful Storm Tracking up along the mid Atlantic coast late tonight-Heavy Snow breaks out before Midnight…..and bands of very heavy snow through the morning. The steady snow should be ending by mid day….then cold air behind it.

Here is what we expect for Snowfall…..In General 12-18″……few spots 20″….North of Saratoga and Amsterdam….6-12″ then it drops off quickly as you go northward. Upslope areas of the Hill towns/Catskills…..East Slopes of the Berkshires/Southern Green mountains 18-24″ The Height of the storm will likely be around daybreak.

Accumulations have gone up. Everyone across the News 10 areas will now see snow.

This may end up being a Top 10 December Snowfall…..last years Storm was 22.6″ making it Number 4