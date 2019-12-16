12/16/19: Cold & Quiet Today, Snow for Tuesday

After a cold start in the 20s, we’re only warming to near freezing with a high of 33°. Our best chance for some sun & clouds is this morning into the early afternoon. Clouds take over for the evening but we’re dry until the snow moves in overnight…

Snow starts moving in south to north by 1-3AM.

This steady swath of snow continues through the Tuesday morning commute and that’ll make for some messy drive times given the visibility that can be lowered in some moderate pockets of snow. We can already have some minor accumulations on the ground by the early to mid morning.

This is an all day event but we can start to see some mixing, sleet & at times some freezing rain as we look to the south. This can cut snow totals Saugerties-south but it can still be just as tricky with some slick areas…

The snow will start to diminish by 6-8 PM with more clearing & dry time overnight. By the end of the evening we’ll have picked up a few to several inches with highest amounts in the higher terrain (southern Adirondacks, Helderbergs, western Catskills, Taconics and into the spine of the Green Mountains and northern Berkshires.

Once we get through the snow Tuesday-we’re drying for Wednesday with only a few flurries persisting. COLD is the call for the midweek & especially as we wrap up the work week…

Single digit lows can be expected Wednesday night through early Saturday morning. Days will only be in the teens & 20s trying to get close to 30° some afternoons.