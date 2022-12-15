The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Thursday! All quiet, but not for much longer. A high impact, long duration winter storm is picking up speed and will arrive this evening.

Snow arrives from the southwest this evening. By midnight the snow will be widespread. There’s no easy into this storm. Heavy snow will start right away. Spots in the higher terrain could pick up one inch of snow per hour. Everyone will have several inches of fresh snow by morning.

For areas above 1,000 feet this is just a snowstorm. The valleys will experience periods of mixing Friday. It’s back to all snow Friday night before things taper off Saturday morning.

The Winter Storm Watch has been replaced by Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories. Areas where seven or more inches of snow are expected go under the warning starting late this afternoon. Others will still deal with an impactful winter weather, but will be under an advisory.

Accumulations will vary greatly depending on elevation. Just a quick drive from the valley floor will put you in a snowy wonderful. Ski country in the Adirondacks, the Catskills, and the Greens will get a boost with up to two feet of fresh snow.

Scattered flurries get whipped up behind the winter storm. A new layer of cold looks to arrive just in time for the arrival of winter on Wednesday.