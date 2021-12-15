12/15/2021: Wild weather out west

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Clean up continues after Friday night’s severe storms. Now parts of the nation’s mid-section are bracing for more wild December weather. A tightly wound storm will bring a damaging wind event to areas between the Southwest and the western Great Lakes. There is also the possibility of more late-season severe weather, including a few tornadoes, in the Upper Midwest.

We’ll keep a close eye on this system as it tracks east. Back at home high pressure is still in control for now. The high will get pushed out by the warm front attached to the big Plains storm. Clouds will take over, holding highs to the 40s today. Eventually showers will move in.

An area of rain and mix for the higher terrain arrives for our western counties by mid-afternoon. The precipitation crosses the Hudson River around dinnertime. Spots in the Adirondacks, the North Country, and the Green Mountains could see periods of a wintry mix. Activity will linger through midnight. As rain chances go down, temperatures will go up overnight.

Tomorrow is the day for record warmth. We’ll easily surpass the record in Albany. The record currently stands at 55° from 1971. We are forecasting a high closer to 60 degrees. The wind will pick up and a few showers will develop ahead of the cold front, which is set to cross Thursday evening.

The latter half of the latest Storm Tracker Forecast looks more December-like. High temperatures will settle into the 30s starting this weekend. Our next storm will bring areas of rain and snow on Saturday. Temperatures will stay on the colder side through at least the Winter Solstice. Winter officially arrives 10:58 AM on Tuesday.