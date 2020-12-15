12/15/2020: Getting colder before our first ‘real’ snowfall of the season

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The door to the Arctic is now open on the heels of yesterday’s light snow. We are waking up to temperatures in the teens and 20s. A stiff northwesterly breeze is also blowing through Upstate New York. Wind chills for running some ten degrees colder. Be sure to layer up as you’re heading out the door this morning.

4 AM Tuesday temperatures

It will be all about the cold today. An Arctic high will establish itself over southern Canada and the Northeast. That also means there will be sunshine. At least we’ll have that going for us today.

Early morning surface map features a building Arctic air to the north of the Capital Region.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 30 degrees for most this afternoon. The wind should ease up a bit during the second part of the day. The wind chills will run five to ten degrees colder than the air temperature.

Highs today will struggle to reach 30 degrees for most.

Tonight will be even colder with lows dropping into the single digits. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will be lighter so at least to wind chills tomorrow morning won’t be exceptionally harsh.

It will be bitterly cold tonight.

All eyes are on the winter storm that will impact the Northeast Wednesday night into Thursday. Snow will arrive from the south overnight Wednesday. Periods of heavy snow are possible into Thursday morning. There is still some degree of uncertainly about the track. The strength of the Arctic high to the north will be a factor that will determine the nor’easter’s proximity to the coast. A “weaker” high will allow the storm to hug the coast, if it’s stronger the storm will more readily drift off to sea.

What you need to know about the mid-week nor’easter.

We are expecting the highest accumulations to the south of the Capital Region. Areas well to the north might see little snow if any at all. A Winter Storm Watch has been expanded to now include Columbia, Greene, and Berkshire County. This watch will likely be replaced by a Winter Storm Warning later today or tomorrow morning.

The nor’easter will pull away by Thursday night. We’ll see another cold day before temperatures begin warming through the 30s into the first day of winter next Monday.