12/15/2019: Very windy Sunday, snowy by Tuesday

Get ready for windy weather! This afternoon, gusts will top out over 40 miles per hour for many!

This morning is starting off warmer than average, with temperatures struggling to drop below 40 in the Albany area.

This afternoon, the wind and cloudy skies will prevent temps from rising too much. We’ll only get to the mid 40’s across the region.

Winds will also pick up after lunchtime, with the strongest gusts in the Mohawk River Valley and into Bennington and Berkshire counties. A few tree limbs could be downed. Spotty power outages are not out of the question. And make sure to secure those holiday decorations to prevent them from flying down the street!

It’s all because of what we call a “tight pressure gradient.” Broadly speaking, winds flow from areas of high pressure to areas of low pressure. When those two features are closer together, the winds flow faster. With low pressure over Maine and high pressure inching towards us from the Midwest, we’re seeing that effect today.

With those winds coming out of the west-northwest, the Adirondacks will also see some lake effect snow throughout the course of the Morning. Most of it will fizzle before reaching the Albany metro area.

Overnight, winds will gradually diminish and temperatures will drop into the upper teens.

Most of Monday will be spent below freezing, with cloudy skies and calm conditions. A winter storm will be approaching us through the day, and will enter the area late Monday evening.

We’ll be on the cold side of the system, so we expect the rain/snow line to set up to our south. Snow will last through Tuesday afternoon.

This won’t be anything like the historic system that dropped over two feet of snow in early December. Instead, we expect a widespread 3 to 6 inches across the Capital Region, with lower totals in the North Country. Note that there’s still a day and a half before the snow starts to fall, so the snow map you see below will likely be adjusted as new data comes in.

Light snow showers could fall again on Wednesday, before we turn clear and cold for the end of the week. Expect lows in the teens and single digits! Bundle up!