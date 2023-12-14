Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Seasonable afternoon today with sunshine and temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. Seasonably cool overnight tonight with partly to mostly clear skies, temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 20s. A south wind will kick in overnight tonight and will likely begin a temperature rise into Friday morning.

Temperatures will soar close to 50 degrees and in some cases will likely exceed this into Friday afternoon with sunshine and a bit of a breeze out of the west northwest that could gust close to 25 mph from time to time. This warmth will continue into the weekend, just a slight step back for Saturday behind a weak cold front.

Then we begin to track a very complex storm system for Sunday night and into Monday. Multiple waves of energy from the Pacific Northwest, southeast and even the western Gulf of Mexico will come together to develop this storm on Saturday. This will track towards Florida and eventually take aim on the northeast by Sunday evening. Current thinking has not changed, heavy rain is the most likely outcome with a widespread 1-2″ of rainfall, it will turn windy and cooler behind the storm on Tuesday.

Friday, lots of sunshine, winds gusty from time to time, temperatures making their way into the 40s to near 50.

Saturday will feature skies becoming partly to mostly sunny behind a cold front. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with most in the low to mid 40s. Then our eyes will turn to the wet storm system moving north by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Behind the storm on Monday we do turn cooler, with the chance at a few snow showers for Tuesday. Temperatures look to remain cooler, mainly near average, through much of next week with limited chances at rain or snow showers. Have a great night! -Rob