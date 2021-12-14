12/14/21: Clouds and Late Day Rain Wednesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

Another beautiful day today with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Clouds moving in tonight, but we look to remain dry until late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Those clouds are ahead of our next disturbance that will bring with it some rain then scattered showers Wednesday evening and night. Initially, it may still be cold enough for there to be a light wintry mix north of Albany Wednesday evening, however, that should be brief.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s, however, temperatures do look to rise Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a gusty south wind develops.

Thursday the warm front will be to our north and a cold front to our west. We do expect gusty winds from the south to continue and with breaks of sunshine our temperatures will surge to record warmth as highs will likely be in the mid 50s to low 60s!





Behind the front, which could be associated with a few rain showers Thursday evening and overnight, temperatures will take a little step down into the upper 40s and low 50s. The real change comes in on Saturday as we are expecting a mix of rain and snow, with mainly snow north of Albany. Temperatures will hold in the 30s through the afternoon. Behind that system temperatures do look to remain chilly with highs likely in the low 30s through the middle of next week. Have a great night! -Tim & Rob