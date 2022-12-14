The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! The next 24 hours are all quiet. Today will feature more cold air and filtered sunshine. Cloud cover starts picking up tonight before the next winter storm.

There are three features to consider with this inbound winter storm – the obvious is the huge storm slowly moving through the middle of the country. There is also a developing nor’easter. And finally a cold high over eastern Canada. These features will create a complicated weather story especially for the Hudson Valley.

Ahead of the storm a Winter Storm Watch is out for the higher terrain and the Mohawk Valley between late Thursday and Saturday morning. There is higher confidence of a heavier snowfall in these areas at this point. The timeline hasn’t changed widespread snow/valley mixing will arrive late Thursday. The Catskills will be first. Things kick off in the Capital Region closer to the evening commute.

The greatest impact from this storm will come Thursday night through Friday. The higher terrain will experience periods of heavy snow; the snow could fall at rates of one inch per hour. The hills and mountains will hold onto the snow for the entire event. Valleys, especially the Hudson Valley, will have a more complicated weather story.

A clash between cold air from the north and “milder” air coming up the coast will determine how long the snow hangs around and determine the timing of the changeover from snow to rain. A small temperature change of a degree or two will greatly impact what falls.

There are still some question marks about precipitation type and snow amounts. Accumulations will very GREATLY depending on elevation. There will be a tight gradient between the valley floor and the surrounding hills. The heaviest snow will fall across our highest elevations in the Adirondacks, the Catskills, and the southern Green Mountains. The map below is just a first call – there WILL be changes as the storm approaches.

Some lake effect snow showers will get kicked off behind the storm on Saturday. The pattern will be quieter into the start of next week. And the cold isn’t going anywhere.