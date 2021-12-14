12/14/2021: The last week of autumn remains mild

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! We are entering the last week of autumn, and the mild air isn’t going anywhere. Winter officially begins next Tuesday, December 21st at 10:59 AM.

Today won’t be quite as warm as yesterday, but still mild for mid-December. Temperatures will top off in the 40s for most of the News10 area. Highs will be five or so degrees above average.

Meanwhile, tonight and tomorrow will be more seasonable. Lows will quickly fall into the 20s tonight ahead of an uptick in cloud cover. Under mostly cloudy skies Capital Region temperatures will top off into the lower 40s on Wednesday. We are also tracking an afternoon rain chance and the possibility of a rain/snow mix in the Adirondacks and the Greens. This precipitation won’t hang in long.

Thursday will bring another gush of warmth. We’ll be on record high watch in Albany. The record is 55° from 1971. Breezy conditions will help to drive the temperature up. There is an isolated shower chance too ahead of a cold front.

The pattern will turn more winter-like by the weekend. Temperatures will settle into the 30s. We’re watching the potential for another storm that will bring periods of rain and snow on Saturday. The final full day of fall looks to be chilly at this point.