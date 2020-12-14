12/14/2020: An active week with rounds of snow and bitter cold

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! It is going to be a busy week in the weather department. We are tracking two chances for snow – one today and another during the middle of the week – and a blast of the coldest air of the season.

A low to our south is sending snow showers northward into southern New York early this morning. Light snow will move into the Capital Region over the next several hours. The snow won’t hang around for long. Activity will wind down by mid-afternoon.

Areas south and east of the Capital Region will have the best chance for light snowfall accumulations. We are looking at up to an inch of the Capital Region and mid-Hudson Valley. The hills and mountains will see an inch or two through this evening.

As the wind shifts out of the northwest, a few hours of lake-effect flurries are possible this evening. It will turn colder and breezy tonight. Lows will dip into the teens to lower 20s.

An Arctic high over southern Canada will be in control tomorrow. It will be bright but brisk with highs not making it above 30 degrees for most.

All eyes are on the set up for the middle of the week. Not one, but two systems will work together to bring moderate to heavy snowfall to parts of the Northeast. The storm will come out of the Deep South then turn towards the northeast. Snow will begin late Wednesday and continue through Thursday. The track will be the difference between a lot of snow for the Capital Region and decent amounts south of Albany. We will continue to bring you updates as this storm system sweeps across the country.

The cold can’t be underestimated. Lows will be in the single digits and teens with highs only in the 20s through the end of the week.

Our third storm of the week could arrive over the weekend. Temperatures look to moderate slightly, so precipitation could fall as a mix of rain and snow.