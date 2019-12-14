12/14/2019: Cold & rainy today, wind & snow on the horizon

It’s too warm for snow, but not warm enough to feel comfortable! Much of Saturday will feature a cold, driving rain.

Round one of rain is moving out by late morning. We’ll get a break from the wet weather from late morning through early afternoon, but those few hours will still be cool, dreary, and damp.

Round two of rain will move in late this afternoon. In some spots north and west of Albany, temperatures will fall quickly as the wet weather is moving out. A quick burst of snow is possible.

Overnight, rain will have ended and temperatures will fall to the low or mid 30’s across the region. We’ll also be watching breezy conditions, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Most stay cool and cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the low 40’s. Lake effect snow showers are possible in the Adirondacks, but should not make it to Albany or surrounding areas.

Breezy weather in the morning will give way to stronger winds by the afternoon and evening. Gusts will top 40 mph for most, with 50+ mph possible in the high elevations.

The next weather maker will move in late Monday into Tuesday morning. In Albany and points north, we expect temperatures cold enough to support snow. A few inches are possible from this system. South of the Capital City, things are still up in the air. While snow is possible, it’s likely that a good chunk of this system consists of wintry mix. Stay tuned – we’ll be refining this forecast throughout the weekend as new data becomes available.

We’ll turn cold and dry on the other side of that system, with overnight lows back in the teens and single digits for some! Stay warm!