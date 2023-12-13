Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Snow showers this evening will usher in cooler air for the overnight and for the day on Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the teens and low 20s as skies turn partly cloudy late tonight and the winds ease up a bit. Skies will turn partly sunny on Thursday but temperatures will remain seasonably chilly with most in the low to mid 30s. It will also be less windy, so it shouldn’t feel so bad.

A warm front passing to our north Thursday evening will likely bring along a few clouds. However, we don’t really get into the milder air until Friday afternoon when temperatures will surge into the 40s to near 50!

Band of lake effect will continue to shift south and west overnight tonight. This will allow for a drier flow of air to develop, so skies should turn partly cloudy late tonight. Once this happens, temperatures will fall into the teens and low 20s. Skies will start rather bright on Thursday, but clouds will likely increase through the afternoon creating a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will be seasonable in the low to mid 30s.

Skies will turn partly to most sunny for Friday. This will help boost our highs into the 40s and perhaps the low 50s before a few clouds move in for the weekend.

A frontal boundary will be sinking southward for Saturday, this will increase our clouds into the afternoon, but it still looks partly sunny, dry and mild. We turn mostly cloudy Sunday ahead of our next storm system coming north from the Gulf of Mexico. This will bring showers our way late Sunday and rain by Sunday night and into Monday. We are anticipating a surge of warmth with this into Monday with rain showers and temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Behind this storm, it looks like a shot of colder air will settle into the region for much of next week with highs generally near average in the 30s to near 40. Have a great night! -Rob