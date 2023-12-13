The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Adding a festive flair to the forecast the next two days. Chilly air is blowing and setting up lake effect snow showers off of Lake Ontario. The Tug Hill and western Adirondacks will pick up several inches of fresh snow today. Locally, we’ll “freshen” things up with light accumulations.

Bands of snow will stay to the north during the first part of the day. After lunch, some of the snow will drift closer to I-90. Flakes will be around for your evening commute. A quick coating and reduced visibility are possible. Snow showers will fade before you head to bed; likely between 8 PM and 10 PM. The majority of us will pick up under an inch of snow through this evening.

After the snow, clouds will quickly fade. Clearing skies plus a new moon will create great viewing conditions for the peak of the Geminid meteor showers. It will be a cold night to catch the meteor show. Temperatures will dive into the teens after midnight.

Let’s call it a “festive chill” Thursday. Despite more sunshine, highs will only climb into the mid 30s. The wind will shift throughout the day. Warmer air will make a quick comeback to end the week.

Friday is my pick of the next seven days. You can’t beat sunshine AND 50 degrees in December! The mild air and dry conditions hang around for the weekend. The next storm sends us rain to begin next week.