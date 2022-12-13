The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! This was the coldest morning of the season yet. A number of spots felt temperatures plunge into the single digits for the first time. Today will be one of those days that will look better than it feels.

Despite a lot of sunshine, it will be hard to shake off the chill. Temperatures will only climb back close to freezing by the afternoon.

Tonight won’t be quite as cold with lows in the teens. The very same system that brought snow the area on Sunday will send some clouds our way. The cloud cover will “back in” from the east. Flurries, a light snow shower will come along for the ride especially across southern Vermont, the Lake George area, and even into the Berkshires and Taconics. Little to no additional accumulation is expected.

Our focus remains on the cold and our next winter storm. This big system is barreling through the Plains today. The Northern Plains will experience blizzard conditions. Meanwhile to the south and along the Gulf Coast, severe storms with wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected.

The storm will impact the News10 area Thursday night through Saturday. Things get kicked off will an on-slot of snow. “Milder” air will ride up the coast, changing the snow to a mix or plain rain by Friday morning, especially in our river valleys.

Periods of rain and snow with wind are expected through the end of the storm. This will be a more significant winter storms that will result in heavier wintry precipitation in the high terrain. The exact track, the timeline and placement of rain and snow, along with potential accumulation are still not unknown.

The pattern looks to settle down again to begin next week. And the cold, it’s not going anywhere as we draw closer to the first day of winter.