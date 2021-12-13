12/13/2021: Quiet and mild start to the week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! It’s nice to step into a new week with quiet set-up after an incredible active start to the weekend. The powerful storm system that produced the deadly tornadoes across parts of the South and Midwest along with the strong winds here in the Northeast is long gone. Most of the country, except for the West Coast, will experience quiet weather to begin the week.

Our skies are cloudy to start, but they won’t stay that way all day long. High pressure over eastern North Carolina will bring our winds out of the southwest into the afternoon. The morning clouds will break up. Sunshine will give temperatures a quick boost. We’ll see a climb from the 30s to highs around 50 degrees for the Capital Region, the mid-Hudson Valley, and western New England.

Our temperatures will stay mild overnight. Clouds will make a comeback overnight. The wind will also flip around and prevail out of the northwest.

The wind shift means temperatures will run cooler through mid-week. Highs will take a slide through the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next precipitation arrives Wednesday afternoon as rain showers.

There will be another surge of unseasonable, potentially record setting warmth on Thursday. The warmth looks to exit more quietly. Precipitation chances will be nothing more than showers. Temperatures will slide to more seasonable levels over the weekend. Saturday could also bring us a taste of wintry precipitation.