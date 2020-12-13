12/13/2020: Big chill and a couple snow chances on the way

Sunday will be the warmest day we have in quite some time… temperatures actually warmed all through the night, and we’re waking up to near-50 degree temperatures across a lot of the News10 region!

Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day, so don’t expect a ton of additional warming. Highs in Albany will wind up at the 50 degree mark, with some outlying areas getting into the low to mid 50’s.

Expect a quick cool down overnight as we drop into the upper 20’s/low 30’s. That will be cold enough to support snow when our next system gets here. Even though it’s over Texas this morning, it’ll race across the country and be on our doorstep by Sunday morning.

Expect light snow showers from Albany south and east through mid-afternoon. Most areas outside of the immediate river valley could pick up a coating to an inch. 1-2 inches are possible in the southern Berkshires/Taconics, and high spots in the Catskills.

We’ll clear out on Tuesday, with morning lows in the single digits to low teens. Highs will struggle to get out of the 20’s despite a good bit of sunshine. Bundle up!

Another, more powerful coastal storm is set to develop late Wednesday and into Thursday. This nor’easter will bring a ton of snow to parts of the Northeast… exactly how much we see in the News10 region remains up in the air, however. If the storm parallels the coast but stays out to sea, it’s likely that those south of Albany will see several inches. If the storm tracks along the coast itself, we could all be looking at a major snowfall!

Stay tuned and we’ll have a more concrete forecast in the coming days. Snow lovers, cross your fingers!



-Matt