12/13/2019: Rain starts tonight, snow returns next week

Get ready for wet weather! Rain will move in late this afternoon and last through Saturday.

Temperatures this morning dropped into the 20’s for most. Sounds chilly, but it’s actually 5-10 degrees warmer than we were the past couple of nights.

High pressure WAS keeping us clear and colder earlier in the week, now it’s sliding east off the coast and allowing more clouds to build in.

We now turn our attention to this system moving up from the Southeast…

This afternoon and evening, we could see the leading edge of showers from that system make it to the Capital Region. This will consist of rain for most, but with temperatures just below freezing in the hills and mountains, some wintry mix is possible higher up.

In the Albany area, temperatures will peak in the upper 30’s this afternoon, and only drop a degree or two going into the evening.

Tomorrow, temperatures will rise into the upper 40’s, well above average! Expect on and off showers throughout the day.

Temperatures will be falling quickly as the wet weather is moving out. Some in the hills and mountains could see a quick burst of snow late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Sunday looks dry, but cool and breezy. Monday will feature more sun, but we’ll keep the cold temperatures around anyway. Another system will move in on Tuesday morning, bringing snow to most, and perhaps wintry mix to the southern Berkshires and parts of the Hudson River valley.

The days following the snow look colder, with lows back into the teens by Thursday morning.