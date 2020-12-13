12/13/20: Light Snow to Kick off the Work Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a relatively quiet and mild day across the Capital Region to end the weekend. We will remain quiet through the night tonight, however, a disturbance moving up the coast will begin to impact us with light snow showers by Monday morning and cooler temperatures too!

Storm system is now located in Eastern Texas and will be hitching a ride on the jet stream that will bring it to the northeast by tomorrow morning.

We are not expecting a lot of snow from this system, but we are going to see some, especially since temperatures will be cold enough to support it. Accumulations look to remain mainly south and east of Albany, but a coating to an inch cannot be ruled out as far north as Glens Falls.

Monday night a weak disturbance will drop in from the Great Lakes, this will provide another shot at scattered snow showers followed by a shot of colder air. We can also see the energy for our potential storm system for mid-week now impacting the Pacific Northwest, more on that in a moment.

The temperatures behind this system from the north are quite cold and this is the air that will be in place in the northeast for our potential system on Wednesday night-Thursday.

So, speaking of the mid-week potential, right now there appears to be 2 scenarios we could see play out here in the Capital Region. Seen below you can see both of these scenarios. Scenario #1 would be a closer track and a slightly stronger storm, this would give us the best chance at widespread accumulating snow, which could be heavy amounts. Scenario #2 is a track further south and the Capital region just being clipped by the northern edge of the storm and the most accumulation would remain well to the south. Still several day out so, we will continue to monitor this.

What will be certain is a good punch of cold air, by Tuesday we will struggle to reach 30.

And beyond this our temperatures look to remain in the low to mid 20’s by day and in the single digits and low teens by night. If we see accumulating snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday this would also have an impact on just how cold we get for the end of the week into next weekend. Another storm system may try to sneak in next weekend with perhaps a few rain and snow showers, but temperatures look to be too mild for any real accumulation from that storm. Have a great week! -Rob