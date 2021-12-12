12/12/21: Quiet & Mild for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Quiet and sunny to end the weekend, that weather looks to continue into the start of the workweek as a big ridge of high pressure is locked in over the east coast. This will bring us quiet weather for the first half of the week ahead.

Aside from a few clouds to start Monday, we should turn partly to mostly sunny through the course of the afternoon and temperatures will respond nicely, warming up to the upper 40s and low 50s.





A weak disturbance will be moving to our north for Tuesday. This will sweep a cold front through the area during the day. Not expecting any precipitation from this, however, winds will shift to the north northeast during the afternoon and hold temperatures in the low to mid-40s.





A weak disturbance will move overhead on Wednesday. This will bring clouds and slightly cooler temperatures. However, a warm front will lift north Wednesday night and into Thursday, this will provide us once again with a warm afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 50s to near 60. Winds will also become gusty ahead of a cold front, rain showers will be possible Thursday night and the winds will remain gusty Thursday night into the day on Friday as cooler air returns. Rain and snow will be likely on Saturday, temperatures look to remain in the mid-30s to low 40s. Much cooler air follows that system for Sunday with highs only in the low to mid-30s with some sunshine. Have a great week! -Rob