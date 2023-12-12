The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Today’s forecast is an easy sell – more sunshine and a milder feeling. A southerly breeze will push temperatures into the low and mid 40s.

The weather doesn’t stay quiet for long. A clipper system will send a cold front our way tonight. Clouds will return with a re-enforcing shot of chilly air. This will kick off a lake effect set up. Snow bands will be held to the Tug Hill and the Adirondacks overnight.

Snow showers will shift south throughout the day Wednesday. I think the best chance for snow around the Capital Region will be after lunch through the evening commute. For most of us, this system will produce nothing more than “festive flakes” with little to no accumulation. The Adirondack Park, the eastern Catskills, and higher spots of southern Vermont could pick up closer to an inch of fresh snow.

The flakes will fizzle after dark. The chilly air will stick around for one more day.

Another surge of mild air is ahead for the weekend. We also look to hang onto quiet conditions. The next “big” storm will hold off until the start of next week. It does look to be another wet and rainy system.

We might be on to something with these mild temperatures. Long-range outlooks favor warmer than normal temperatures and drier than normal conditions through Christmas Day. It seems that El Nino doesn’t care about our wish for a white Christmas. Most of the News10 area will have to keep dreaming this year.