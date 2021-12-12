12/12/2021: Still breezy, but better weather for Sunday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

How about that wind last night? Many saw gusts in the 50-60 mph range, and we received widespread reports of trees, limbs, and power lines down.

Thankfully, the system that brought that wild weather has passed us by, and is moving out to sea. We still expect to be breezy today, but nowhere near as windy as Saturday night. High pressure moving in means that we will see a period of dry weather, as well.

Sunshine will help our temps warm into the mid 40’s for afternoon highs. Then, after dark, we’ll see them quickly fall back into the 30’s. Expect Monday morning lows around the freezing mark.

The chilly start will give way to a spectacularly mild day, with a good amount of sun and highs around 50. Not to bad, by December standards! Get out and enjoy if you can.

40’s are back for highs on Tuesday and Wednesday. A round of showers late Wednesday will usher in warmer weather on Thursday – highs all the way up into the mid 50’s!

A cold front Friday brings a chance for showers and forces temps back to reality. A more potent system could move in on Saturday, bringing rain and then perhaps a change to heavier, wet snow by the time it wraps up.