12/12/2020: A foggy start, then a few showers arrive late-day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Saturday! Areas of thick fog have settled through the hills and mountains east of the Capital Region. Visibility in spots is as low as a quarter mile. The sub-freezing temperatures are a complicating factor. Freezing fog may lead to slick spots and black ice through the Taconics and the Berkshires. If you will be out and about early on this Saturday, take it slow through these areas in particular.

The fog will mix out during the morning hours. The clouds aren’t going anywhere though. A system moving in from the west will keep skies on the gray side. Temperatures will run mild with highs reaching the lower 40s.

A few showers will develop after lunchtime, especially across western New England. Another wave of scattered showers will cross the Capital District this evening. Activity will fade overnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures will be on the way up.

Sunday will start off unseasonably warm with highs in the 50s for the Capital Region, the mid-Hudson Valley, and points to the east. Chillier air will rush in behind a cold front late-day.

The cold air is here to stay next week. The pattern is also looking more active. Snow showers, mainly south of Albany, will arrive Monday morning. Another coastal storm could have more of an impact on the Capital Region by mid-week.