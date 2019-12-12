12/12/19: Cold Day, Clouding Up Late

Bundle up! This morning is starting in the teens & 20s with a high of only 30°. Grab the sunglasses for morning and early afternoon sunshine before clouds take over late in the day…

Clouds rule Friday with showers holding off until the late afternoon. Steadier rain is likely overnight into Saturday morning…

As these showers move in from the south-it’ll be coming down steadily and at time heavily as temperatures warm into the 40s…

Saturday morning’s rain will become scattered showers by the afternoon/evening. Sunday AM could bring a leftover quick shower or mix before drying for the afternoon.

After our weekend “thaw” colder air comes in next week and the next snow/mix potential is Monday night through Tuesday night? Stay updated with us as it warrants watching…