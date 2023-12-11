Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Storm system that moved through Sunday into early this morning was extremely elevation dependent. The higher you were, and the more north and west you were, the more snow you were likely to pick up. In the Hudson Valley and areas to the east, unfortunately the cold air didn’t lock in in time to allow for much accumulation.

Now that storm is off the coast and slightly cooler air is being forced into much of the northeast. Winds behind this have been on the gusty side of things through the afternoon, mainly on the order of 30-40 mph, along with a few snow showers and flurries being forced down the Mohawk Valley from Lake Ontario.

Drier air will be working in on Tuesday. This will lead to better breaks of sunshine, and also less wind as high pressure tries to briefly build in. This will allow temperatures to turn seasonably mild with highs in the low to mid 40s.

There is a cold front in the northern Plains. This will be arriving for us Tuesday night and into Wednesday. It appears that it will be fairly moisture starved, meaning we do not expect much snow or rain from this, however, it could pick up some moisture from the Great Lakes and throw a few snow showers our way on Wednesday. This will be the leading edge of a quick shot of colder air for Wednesday and Thursday.

Futurecast shows the threat for snow showers fairly well on Wednesday. It does look to be breezy as well, so we will have to watch for the potential for a few snow squalls into the afternoon and evening. Right now, accumulations appear to remain rather light, as these snow showers will be moving through rather quickly. Temperatures on Wednesday will likely remain steady and perhaps drop a little into the evening behind the front.

A chilly day with some sunshine for Thursday with highs holding in the low to mid 30s. We warm right back up close to 50 for Friday with temperatures seasonably mild for the weekend with highs in the mid 40s with a little sunshine. It does appear we turn wet into early next week with our next storm system, but with temperatures mainly in the 40s, we will likely only be dealing with rain for this one. Of course will watch the trends over the coming days to see if this changes. Have a great night! -Rob