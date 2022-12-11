Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Snow across the Capital Region will continue this evening, tapering off after midnight after dropping several inches of snow for most. Those to the north saw the least while many will have picked up close to or just over a half a foot when all is said and done.

High pressure will slowly begin to build in late tonight and take hold on Monday. This will bring partly sunny skies by Monday afternoon, but with the snow pack and a northerly wind, temperatures will hover near freezing most of the afternoon.

We are still keeping our eyes on a potential system for late in the week. Again, details are still not clear but all signs are pointing to some seeing more snow and others picking up a wintry mix, will continue to monitor through the days ahead.

Snow will continue through this evening, heavy at times. This will add a few more inches for most before things start to wind down near midnight. By Monday morning, expect mostly cloudy skies, a leftover flurry or snow shower cannot be ruled out, but the bulk of the snow will be gone.

Skies will turn partly sunny for Monday afternoon, but it will remain quite chilly with most only warming to near freezing during the day.

Skies may turn mostly sunny for Tuesday, but again, with a northerly wind and fresh snow pack on the ground and a very cold start to the day, temperatures will likely top out within a few degrees of freezing.

We remain relatively quiet and seasonably cool through the middle of the week with temperatures during the day in the low to mid 30s and overnight lows in the teens to near 20. Late week we will keep our eyes on the next storm potential, which right now looks to bring a wintry mix for most with the best accumulating snow chances in the mountains, but again, this will be more fine tuned in the coming days. Have a great night and stay safe on the roads if you have to head out! -Rob