12/11/21: Spring-like Feel to the air Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Good Saturday morning, we will be starting off with a batch of rain, in advance of a warm front, some, especially north of Albany in the Adirondacks, but even a few of the high spots in the Catskill may see some light freezing rain this morning. However, temperatures will rise later this morning and bring an end to the wintry weather concern. Near record warmth in fact will be possible today as temperatures soar into the 50s to near 60!

Powerful storm will be moving through the Great Lakes this afternoon. This is the same system that brought devastating tornadoes through portions of the south overnight last night. The good news for us, it will not pose a severe weather risk locally, however, there could be a line of showers and perhaps a few storms that move through this evening.

The winds will become a little gusty this afternoon, with many seeing gusts 20-25mph. However, with the passage of the cold front this evening, gusts will easily approach 45-50 mph, this is why a wind advisory goes into effect for this evening into the early morning hours of Sunday.





We will remain a little gusty for Sunday, however, we should see partly sunny skies with temperatures back into the 40s. Quiet weather for much of the week ahead with another stretch of relatively mild weather for mid-December. Have a great day! -Rob