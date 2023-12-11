The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! We made it through the drenching rain. The switch to wet snow continues this morning. Heads up as you head out the door, roads will be sloppy to say the least.

Widespread wintry weather – including a rain/snow mix near the Hudson River – continues through mid-morning. Snow will not only accumulate but also limit visibility during your morning commute. There are some big fat flakes out there.

Accumulations will wildly vary on either side of the Hudson Valley. The valley floor may only pick up an inch or two of slush. A short drive away totals will jump considerably. The western hill towns and the Rensselaer plateau will end up with more than half a foot.

Phase 3 of this storm is the wind. Gusts will kick up close to 40 mph this afternoon. The stronger winds will also stir up scattered snow showers, especially west of the Capital Region. Any additional accumulations will be light.

Skies will start clearing and the wind will die down overnight. Temperatures will settle into the 20s. The sun will come out tomorrow with mild highs in the low and mid 40s.

Temperatures will take a brief step back as a clipper crosses on Wednesday. A few snow showers are possible up north. The rest of the weekend will be quiet. Another warming trend is in the works for the weekend with highs in the 40s.