12/11/2020: A slightly milder and brighter end to the work week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! We are trending milder after a brief dose of winter. It is a bit colder starting of this morning though. As skies cleared last night, temperatures took a dip into the 20s. It won’t take long to shake the chill.

High pressure is centered off the mid-Atlantic coast. This set up means we will stay dry and really tap into some milder air . Under partly sunny skies we will climb out of the 20s and end up a bit milder than yesterday. Albany’s high will reach the mid 40s.

The Northern Lights were a bust last night. The solar flare arrived, but the energy didn’t trigger a strong geomagnetic storm that could have allowed for the southern viewing of the Aurora Borealis. Sky gazers will have better luck viewing the Geminid meteor shower very early this morning and tonight! This is the brightest and strongest meteor shower of the year. The peak of the shower occurs over the weekend, but clouds will be an obstacle. Only a few clouds early on tonight could hinder your viewing tonight.

Clouds are moving in ahead of a weekend system with Pacific origins that will bring scattered showers to the area late Saturday. The shower activity will break up Saturday night into Sunday.

The showers won’t slow the “December mild up.” Saturday will be another day in the mid 40s. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the lower 50s around the Capital Region.

Winter won’t stay away for much longer. Temperatures will trend colder next week. We are also keeping an eye on the potential for another winter storm during the middle part of the week.