12/11/19: Partly Sunny, Colder & Breezy at Times

It’s a much colder start subfreezing-bundle up & stay alert for some black ice possible on bridges, sidewalks and parking lots! Snow as expected is SE so a coating-1″ can cover areas from Kingston to Southern Berkshire County. These snow showers will exit by 6-8 AM.

Early clouds will give way to partly sunny skies but it’ll always be cold with the breeze picking up at times.

Tonight will be even colder under partly cloudy skies so temperatures bottom out to the teens!

Thursday may be colder through & through but it’s the most sun-filled! Early sunshine Friday will be masked by afternoon/evening clouds. We’ll stay dry to end the work week until a mix-rain moves in late at night.

Saturday is looking soggy with rain as temperatures warm to the mid 40s. Sunday is the drier day of the weekend after a slight chance for an early shower? We have to keep our eye on the next system bringing snow early next week…