12/11/19: Another Shot of Cold Air for Thursday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a cooler afternoon today with a mix of sun and clouds… We will see more sunshine for Thursday but another shot of colder air moving in will keep us in the upper 20’s and low 30’s.

An arctic cold front is moving into the Northeast tonight, which will shift the winds to the northwest and could become gusty for a time as the front passes.

The good news is, we aren’t looking at much in the way of precipitation from this, perhaps a few flurries or quick hitting snow shower, especially in the Mohawk Valley. High pressure will build in which will return us to some sunshine for Thursday afternoon.

Our attention then turns to a system that will be moving in late Friday into Saturday afternoon. We will become mostly cloudy through the afternoon on Friday, however, we appear to remain dry during the daytime hours. It won’t be until Friday night when we may get into a light mix, mainly in the higher elevations, before changing over to all rain through Saturday.

A fairly quiet day for Sunday with perhaps some wrap around moisture changing to light snow, especially west of Albany as colder air begins to work in. A quiet but cold day for Monday before our next system moves in for Tuesday into Wednesday.

What we know about the storm system for next week is there will be a storm. However, the details are limited at this time as it will ultimately depend on the track of the storm. That will determine what we will end up seeing, whether it be rain, ice, or snow…

Have a great rest of your week!

-Rob