The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Kevin Appleby:

Temperatures are very mild to begin Sunday, making it hard to believe that by Monday morning, widespread accumulating snow is expected across the viewing area!

A potent cold front is approaching from the west. Ahead of this front, temperatures spike close to 60.

But, rainfall will become steadier and heavier as we head into the afternoon and evening. The cold front will begin to swing through western areas by dinnertime.

The best chance for higher rainfall amounts exists to the south and east of Albany, closer to where a secondary low will redevelop offshore. A flood watch is in effect for these areas.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been issued for much of the viewing area as accumulating heavy wet snow will rush in with the cold air behind the front.

The changeover will first occur up in the higher terrain out west.

By Monday morning, just about everyone can expect heavy, wet snow.

Confidence is increasing in this scenario, and therefore I have adjusted snowfall totals to follow suit. At this point, I’m thinking 3″+ in the Tri-Cities region, higher amounts as you move away from that area.

Monday will see a few lingering snow showers, but the winds will ramp up by the afternoon. We could see wind gusts exceed 40 MPH behind this system with a couple of lingering snowflakes.

The good news? Not much to worry about for the upcoming week once we get past Monday. Wednesday could feature a few snow showers up north, but that’s about all I see at this point.