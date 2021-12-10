12/10/2021: Warmer days ahead starting today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! It’s good to have the Albany radar back online. The radar was down for maintenance over the past two weeks. It came back online just in time to track flakes overnight. But there’s no evidence of the flurries with no accumulations and a quieter view on the radar.

Skies are starting off cloudy, but by the afternoon some sunshine will break through. Our temperatures will turn more seasonable too. After two afternoons in the 30s, temperatures will top off near 40° around the News10 area.

A fairly strong warm front will push through the area overnight. Clouds will return and eventually showers will arrive. For the mountains it may be freezing rain at the onset. Rain will fall but surface temperatures won’t be much warmer than freezing. A glaze to little ice accumulation is possible for the Adirondacks, Warren and northern Saratoga counties, and southern Vermont. A brief Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for these areas for very early Saturday morning. Very slippery conditions are possible for these areas.

Rather quickly rain will take over, and so will much warmer air. Temperatures will surge into the 50s and even push 60 degrees. Albany could challenge the record high; Saturday’s record is 61° from 1952.

The morning wave of rain will end by lunchtime. More showers along with thunder and gusty winds will accompany the cold front during the evening hours. Gusts around 40 mph are possible. These details are very similar to what we experienced on Monday.

The cool down won’t be as steep behind the front. Sunday’s temperatures will be a milder range. It will stay breezy. Most of next week will be quiet and mild. Sneak peek – big changes could come in next weekend.